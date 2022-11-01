Deus Ex Revival, a New IP, and Fable Support Work Reportedly on Eidos Montreal’s Full Plate

Back in spring of this year Square Enix’s western studios were “embraced” by the ever-growing Embracer Group, but information about what may be next for these developers has been a bit thin. That said, we may now know more about what one of Embracer’s biggest acquisitions, Eidos Montreal, is up to.

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Eidos Montreal is in the “very, very early” stages of developing a new Deus Ex. We previously heard rumors to this effect, with Eidos Montreal apparently wanting to do “do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn’t,” so expectations will be high for this one. Eidos Montreal is also said to be working on a new IP. There had been rumors the studio was toying with a “kids on bikes” Stranger-Things-esque concept, but word is that’s been canceled, with the team refocusing on something else. This new IP is said to have been “rescoped” to reduce its level of ambition somewhat.

Interestingly, it seems Eidos Montreal is also pitching in to help with Microsoft’s Fable revival. We already knew Microsoft and Square Enix’s former Western studios were cozy, as Crystal Dynamics is helping out with Perfect Dark, but apparently, the collaboration doesn’t end there. It kind of makes you wonder why Phil Spencer didn’t get out the checkbook when Square Enix decided to sell them are fire sale prices. Of course, none of the above has been officially confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt, but Schreier has a very good track record.

While things seem to be going well for Eidos Montreal, it’s not all good news. Square Enix Montreal, which rebranded to “Onoma” just weeks ago, is being shut down. The studio was responsible for the well-received Hitman and Deus Ex Go games. Some Onoma employees will move over to Eidos Montreal.

What do you think about Eidos Montreal’s rumored slate? Excited about more Deus Ex? What do you hope for from the new IP?