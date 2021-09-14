Eidos Montreal has announced that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has gone Gold. This means that the game is ready for publication. The game will be released on October 26. The announcement was made through the Guardians of the Galaxy Twitter account. You can see the announcement below:

We're thrilled to announce that #GOTGgame has gone gold! October 26 here we come 🤘 #YouGotThis pic.twitter.com/opujnRDLNT — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) September 14, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer Shows New Foes and Friends, Including Cosmo the Space Dog

Pre-loading for the game will begin 2 days ahead of the game's release. The file size of the PlayStation 5 version will be 41.243 GB without its Day one Patch. You can read all about the recently revealed file size and pre-load date here.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player action-adventure game in which players lead the Guardians of the Galaxy in their fight against all sorts of villains. The game brings 3 different styles in its music (Orchestra, 80's tracks, and rock) in its score to create a unique musical experience and influence the gameplay with the game's soundtrack. This is all done via the game's Huddle feature, which you can read about here.

According to the game's overview:

Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits. If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will launch on October 26 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also have a Cloud version on Nintendo Switch which will be released on select regions on the same date.