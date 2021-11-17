Guardians of the Galaxy Update Adds Ray Tracing on PS5/XSX, Save Rollback Feature, More

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has received its first major post-launch patch, which adds some welcome features, including a new Ray Tracing Mode for Xbox Series X and PS5, the ability to roll back saves for those that have hit a blocking issue (or just want to change up their story choices), and more. You can get the rundown of all the new features and improvements Eidos Montreal has included in the latest version of Guardians of the Galaxy, below.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Ray Tracing Mode is now available in the Video settings menu. All Consoles Save Rollback: A hidden Save Rollback feature was added to allow users who have encountered blocking issues to rollback to the start of the chapter of their choice. Please see this thread for more details. PlayStation 4 Improved performance on the original PS4 model.

Changed the sensitivity required for the Visor input so that controllers with more wear and tear may still detect the button press. Xbox Series S Option to uncap the FPS added, allowing users to play between 30 and 60 FPS. Please note uncapping FPS may lead to a less stable framerate in some areas. Recommended for users with a VRR display. General improvements General stability improvement on all platforms.

Multiple stability improvements with Ray Tracing enabled.

General improvements to objective markers.

Additional improvements to world boundaries.

Of course, the latest patch also includes a substantial lists of bug fixes and minor tweaks – if you need to know about those, you can check out the full, unabridged notes for Guardians of the Galaxy ver. 1.05 here.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch (via the cloud) right now. The new update is available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles today (November 17) and should arrive on PC on November 19.