Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PC Patch 2982110 Introduces CPU and GPU Performance Optimizations and More

A new Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PC patch has gone live, introducing new tweaks and fixes as well as performance improvements.

Patch 2982110 introduces general stability improvements, including ray tracing improvements and fixes a variety of issues, which you can check out in full below.

Chrono Cross Remastered Is in Development for Multiple Platforms – Rumor

General stability improvements

Multiple improvements to stability with Ray Tracing enabled

Fix for refresh frequency issue with exclusive Fullscreen

Fix for a few rare crashes during combat

Fix for a rare visor crash

Fix for a rare crash when using Drax's wrecking ball ability

Fix for a rare crash during dog fight

Fix for Epic Games Store - "This is what we do" achievement unlock

Fix for Epic Games Store - save game issue with wide character user names

Fix for an issue where the Compendium entry “Gasher and Gnasher” might not unlock.

Added a failsafe to ensure that the “Fully Loaded” achievement could be unlocked

Fix for players who may become locked out of the Guardians menu after the first ability point tutorial

Fix for Español (España) language appearing as English

Fix for Arabic description text in launcher

Fix for icon flicker, invalid icon and scale issues

Fix for instances where the poison gas could not be frozen again after a reload.

Improvements made to transition in and out of Workbenches in order to address some instances of Rocket refusing to use the Workbench.

Fix for a rare issue where Star-Lord may be caught in a state of falling out of world in Chapter 1, after falling on the Milano

Fix to allow the Crane puzzle of Chapter 7 to be completely reset when reloading checkpoint, so that users may be allowed to retry in rare instances where they become blocked

Fix to allow users to win the chase sequence in Chapter 9 more easily

Fix for a funnel in Chapter 10 which made access to an outfit difficult of access

Fix for one instance where Groot may be unable to create a Groot lift leading to a side path in Chapter 10

Fix for rare instances where a Drax throw object needed to progress may not appear during Chapter 13

Save Rollback: A hidden Save Rollback feature was added to allow users who have encountered blocking issues to rollback to the start of the chapter of their choice. Please see this thread for more details.

for more details. Updated wording for privacy statement

The new Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy patch also introduces other ray tracing improvements, such as CPU performance optimizations, and GPU performance optimizations, particularly at high resolutions.

Fix for ray trace material for Star-Lord's helmet and addition of missing materials

Fix for raytraced transparent reflection description in launcher

Fix for flight mouse control turn during afterburner boost or dodge maneuvers

Fix for Compendium scroll bar

Fix some cases where Xbox controller prompt was wrong

Fix for Microsoft Elite II with wireless dongle identification

Fix for mouse sensitivity control

Fix for widescreen issue with dogfight HUD layout

Fix for grass rendering

Fix for foliage popping

Fix for AMD Fidelity CAS sharpening, which is now enabled in Photo Mode

Fix for instances where Star-Lord’s eyes might glow red with ray tracing enabled.

Fix for an issue where the Rocket Bet scoreboard may still appear on screen after the bet is over.

Radio communications can now be heard through the controller.

Fix for the Rocket line that was being played through Groot’s voice.

Fix for save icon occasionally sticking on screen.

Fixes for rare instances where Guardians may disappear in combat.

Fix for a funnel where Star-Lord may occasionally become stuck when running at higher FPS.

General improvements to objective markers.

Additional improvements to world boundaries.

Addition of -NoLauncher command line option to suppress launcher

CPU performance optimizations for RT

GPU performance optimizations, particularly at higher resolutions

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.