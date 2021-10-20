Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy New Behind the Scenes Video Features Never Seen Before RTX Gameplay
A new Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy behind the scenes video has been shared online today, showing more of the upcoming game by Eidos Montreal.
The new video, which can be watched below, details how ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS will help deliver the ultimate PC experience. The video also features great-looking never seen before RTX gameplay footage.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy releases on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 26th.
You are Star-Lord, so nothing’s off-limits with your bold combat style, from Element Blasters and jet boot-powered dropkicks to tag-team beat-downs. With the Guardians fighting at your side, call the shots and overwhelm your opponents with signature attacks. Meanwhile, the consequences of your decisions will range from light-hearted to downright unexpected as your journey unfolds.
- All-New Story - Your newly-formed band of legendary misfits is set to save the universe in this fresh but faithful take on the Guardians of the Galaxy. Somehow, you set off a chain of catastrophic events, leading to a wild ride through mind-blowing worlds inhabited by iconic and original Marvel characters. Turn up the all-star ‘80s mixtape and get ready to kick it.
- From Misfits to Super Heroes - You’re the only thing holding the unpredictable Guardians together, so you’ll have to get better at this leadership thing fast. With this offbeat approximation of a family at your side, there will be tears and laughter as you set about tearing into the cosmos together. Whatever’s waiting around the next corner, you know it’s going to be a blast.
- All-Star 80s Soundtrack - When the Guardians have their backs to the wall, there’s nothing more likely to make them come out swinging than a sweet mixtape of Star-Lord's '80s favorites. Rock out to stone cold classics from his teenage years including Iron Maiden, KISS, New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley and more. Raise the roof with Peter Quill's favorite rock band, Star-Lord, and their legendary album Space Rider.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter