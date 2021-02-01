macOS Big Sur 11.2 Final Version Released for Intel and M1 Macs, Fixes Bluetooth Issues on M1 MacBook Air, Pro, Mac mini
Full and final version of macOS Big Sur 11.2 is now available to download. It packs loads of changes and updates.
Download macOS Big Sur 11.2 for Intel and M1 Macs with New Changes and Updates
Apple has just released a brand new software update for the Mac. It packs a handful amount of changes and updates, and ones which you should care about. You can read about them all below:
macOS Big Sur 11.2 is available for both Intel and M1 Macs. In order to download the update over the air, follow the steps outlined below:
macOS Big Sur 11.2 Update 11.2 — Restart Required
macOS Big Sur 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:
• External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter
• Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save
• iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option
• System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password
• Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896 For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
Probably the biggest change in this update is for M1 Mac users as macOS 11.2 finally fixes the dreaded Bluetooth issue. Apple promised a fix for it and now it's finally, finally here.
Apart from that, if you've been using your M1 Mac with an HDMI to DVI converter, this update should fix issues you might be facing on that end as well.
In order to download the latest update onto your Mac right now, and you definitely should, simply follow the steps outlined below.
Note: Please save your work before going ahead
- Launch System Preferences
- Click on Software Update
- When the new update shows up, install it
The update may take some time to download and install so be patient. Grab a coffee while it’s happening.
Despite a couple of big updates, Big Sur is still plagued with bugs that Apple still hasn't managed to fix. Hopefully, macOS 11.2 will make everything right for users out there.
If you like, you may go ahead and clean install the update from scratch if you have an Intel Mac. For more details, check out the tutorial below:
You can grab the macOS Big Sur update from the Mac App Store as well:
