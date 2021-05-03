iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 Released With Fix For Crucial Bug

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5 to the general public. The new update arrives a week after the company seeded iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5 to the public. If you have a compatible iPhone or iPad model, you can download the update right now. The updates are presumed to be minor in scale which will cater to bug fixes and performance enhancements. Let's dive in to see some more details on iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1.

Apple Releases iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 to All Users - Download Now

iOS 14.5 was a major upgrade pertaining to the number of features Apple added to the mix. One of the major features that took a stronghold on developers is the company's App Tracking Transparency. The feature will ask for user consent before apps can track user data without them knowing. iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1, on the other hand, will mostly cater to enhanced stability of the firm with bug fixes and performance enhancements. However, what we do know at this point is that the company has fixed the App Tracking Transparency bug.

This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

At this point in time, there is no word what the new firmware build has to offer to users, We will detail everything as soon as developers are done tinkering with the new iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.2 build. If you want to download the latest build on your iPhone or iPad, simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Head over to General.

3. Now, tap on Software Update.

That is all that you have to do. You will see the latest iOS 14.5.1 or iPadOS 14.5.1. Simply follow the on-screen instructions to install the latest build on your device.

If you are planning to perform a clean install of the software, grab the IPSW from the link below and then follow the tutorial posted here for a full step by step tutorial:

Download iOS 14.5.1 / iPadOS 14.5.1 IPSW

As mentioned earlier, we will let you guys know as soon as developers are done tinkering with the new build. Until then, share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.