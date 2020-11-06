The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max have finally gone on sale, and just now, Apple's online store has revealed that the MagSafe Duo charger along with Apple's first-party leather sleeve for the iPhone 12 series will be coming soon, and they will be priced at $129 each. Apple previously talked about how they plan on releasing these on a later date, so now that the entire lineup is out, it makes sense to go ahead with the launch.

Regarding the sleeve, this is what Apple has to say.

Made from specially tanned and finished European leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The sleeve fits snugly around the curves of your iPhone and protects it from scratches and drops, without adding bulk. Inside, there’s a pocket for your credit card or ID, and it comes with a matching strap so that you can keep it close at hand, wherever you go.

The case will, of course, be available for the entire iPhone 12 lineup. Besides that, we also have a word on the MagSafe Duo; a charger made for the Apple Watch and your iPhone 12. The MagSafe Duo is also going to be priced at $129. However, if you are looking for the regular MagSafe charger, that will set you back $39, a fair price, still.

Apple's MagSafe implementation is surely a clever one. If the first-party cases and MagSafe Duo is finally releasing soon, we will get to see a lot of cool third-party accessories, as well. Especially from the 3rd party manufacturers because they always have something cool available in the market.

Will you be buying the leather sleeve or the MagSafe Duo? Let us know in the comments below.