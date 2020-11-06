iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Preorders Have Gone Live

Apple announced four new iPhone 12 models, but not all of them were available to preorder at the same time. If you waited for the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, then your patience has been duly rewarded as preorders for both models have gone live. Pricing and internal storage details have been given below, depending on which model you intend to secure.

iPhone 12 mini - Starts from $699 with 64GB of storage (available in 128GB for $749, $256 for $849 if you select a carrier of your choice and not the SIM-free version, otherwise, it will start from $729)

iPhone 12 Pro Max- Starts from $1,099 with 128GB of storage (available in 256GB for $1,199, $512 for $1,399)

If you live in the U.S., preorders will start from 5:00 AM PST, but assuming you don’t live in this region, how will you know when preorders have gone live? That’s an excellent question and one that we have the answer to. You can check when iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini preorders will go live according to the timezone you live in right here.

If you want to see how both the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max differ from one another in terms of build quality and size, a series of hands-on and first impressions videos were published a few hours ago. Viewing these clips will give you a better glimpse of what kind of device you’ll be owning. Shipments of Apple’s remaining iPhone 12 lineup will commence on November 13, so if you’re not interested in preordering the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, then you can wait for the aforementioned date.

As for the available colors, the iPhone 12 mini will be available in the black, white, (PRODUCT)RED, green and blue finishes, so there’s nearly every way to personalize your new handset. Coming to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, this 6.7-inch behemoth of a flagship will be available in the Pacific Blue, Gold, Graphite, and Silver colors, meaning you get additional choices here as well.

Which model of choice will you be preordering? The iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max? Tell us down in the comments.