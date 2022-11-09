Menu
Razer Cuts Free With New PlayStation 5 Razer Wolverine V2 Pro Controller

Kai Powell
Nov 9, 2022, 11:00 AM EST
Razer has finally announced its latest line of PlayStation 5 peripherals, the successor to the Xbox-exclusive Wolverine V2 Chroma. While it still features that full-featured LED customization that fits the Chroma namesake, Razer has opted for something to signify that this is their high-end PlayStation contender: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro for PlayStation 5 and PC.

This customizable controller expands out to accommodate a full-sized PlayStation 5 touchpad while keeping some of the identity of prior Wolverine controllers intact. You still have the offset D-pad and analog sticks that match Microsoft's iconic layout and wider base grips while a few new features you won't see on a typical DualSense controller.

wolverine-v2-pro-lineup
wolverine-v2-pro-rear-eyecatch
wolverine-v2-pro-rear
wolverine-v2-pro-sticks
wolverine-v2-pro-with-cable
wolverine-v2-pro-front
2 of 9

What you won't see in the Wolverine V2 Pro is a requirement to run the controller with a USB cable into your console. The Wolverine V2 Pro is Razer's first console controller to feature their 2.4Ghz HyperSpeed Wireless connectivity. While there is Bluetooth connectivity inside the controller, Razer advised me it's solely to pair to the Razer Controller mobile app to customize the Chroma lighting, tweak the sensitivity clutch and remap the six additional M1-M6 buttons that adorn the top and back paddles of the Wolverine V2 Pro controller. However, a USB dongle will still be necessary to make that 2.4Ghz connection to the console itself.

Additional controller features include:

  • Razer™HyperSpeed Wireless for low-latency, gaming grade performance
  • Razer™Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons for ultra-fast actuation with tactile feedback
  • 8-Way Microswitch D-Pad for articulate and precise control in fighting games
  • Razer™HyperTrigger for quickfire execution in FPS games
  • 6 Remappable Buttons and Interchangeable Thumbsticks for customized layouts and control
  • Powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB for greater personalization

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is available now directly from Razer.com at an MSRP of $249.99 USD or €299.99 EUR. Look forward to our full review of the controller and features in the coming weeks.

