iiyama Adds Two Monitors, the G2466HSU and GB3266QSU, to the G-Master Series

iiyama has added monitors to its G-Master monitor series; these two monitors are the G2466HSU and GB3266QSU monitors. The G2466HSU gaming monitor features a 24" screen size and a curvature of 1500R, while the GB3266QSU gaming monitor has a larger screen size having a 32" and a harsher curvature of 1800R.

iiyama adds two new monitors to the G-Master monitor series, both featuring high refresh rates and good curvatures

Both of these monitors utilize VA panels; these panels feature excellent contrast ratio and offer up to 89° of viewing angles from either side of the monitor. These monitors feature a 1 ms response time, allowing for ultra-smooth gaming and a significant reduction in both ghosting and blurring.

The G2466HSU Gaming Monitor

The G2466HSU gaming monitor features a 1500R curvature to the screen, which reduces the eye strain and guarantees a realistic viewing experience allowing you to immerse yourself in the game.

This gaming monitor features a higher refresh rate of 165 Hz and a native resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. The 1080p resolution, when paired with the 165 Hz refresh rate, makes this monitor perfect for any eSports gaming PC setup. This 1080p resolution utilizes an Aspect ratio of 16:9, with a typical brightness of 250 cd/m².

This monitor features two HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort and even features two USB ports allowing for a wide range of connectivity for your keyboard and mouse.

The GB3266QSU Gaming Monitor

The GB3266QSU gaming monitor features a harsher curvature to the screen, having a 1800R curvature and a slightly lowered refresh rate of just 144 Hz.

This refresh rate alongside the 1800R curvature makes this a perfect choice for gaming and streaming or light productivity work.

This gaming monitor does feature more ports on the back when considered to the G2466HSU gaming monitor. The GB3266QSU gaming monitor features a total of two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, and a total of four different USB ports. Two of these USB ports are located on the back near the video inputs, while the other two are located closer to where the stand connects to the monitor.

iiyama has yet to announce when these monitors will be available or the prices for either of these monitors.