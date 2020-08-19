MSI Introduces The Optix MAG271VCR: A Curved 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

MSI has introduced the Optix MAG271VCR gaming monitor which features a 27" screen size and also a 1800R curvature to the screen.

The MSI Optix MAG271VCR is a 27" gaming monitor that features a 1080p resolution, a 1800R curvature & a 165 Hz refresh rate

The Optix MAG271VCR gaming monitor offers not only the 1080p resolution but also a higher than the standard refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 1 ms. The combination of these two features makes this monitor perfect for eSports gamers.

MSI Optix MAG271VCR Features at a glance:

Curved Gaming display (1800R) – The best gameplay immersion.

165Hz Refresh Rate – Real smooth gaming.

1ms response time – eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

Wide Color Gamut – Game colors and details will look more realistic and refined, to push game immersion to its limits.

Mystic Light – Make your build look on fire or cold as ice. You are in control. Customize colors and effects with RGB LED.

Night Vision – Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.

Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatigue.

Frameless design – Ultimate gameplay experience.

178° wide view angle.

The MAG271VCR gaming monitor offers support for Adaptive-Sync not only to achieve the smooth visuals but also keeps players incredibly immersed in the game that they are playing. Adaptive-Sync matches the rate of your monitor with the frames that are produced by your graphics card.

This monitor utilizes a VA panel to offer the faster than the average speed in both the response time and refresh rate. This monitor also features up to 178° degrees of wide viewing angles. The MAG271VCR gaming monitor features a wide color gamut; this extensive color gamut allows games to look incredibly realistic and refined, allowing for greater immersion when compared to other monitors.









The design of the MAG271VCR gaming monitor features an edge to edge framed design, with the super narrow bezel makes this monitor perfect for a multi-monitor setup. This edge to edge frame design allows the player to stay incredibly immersed while playing the games they enjoy.

For connectivity, this monitor features a single DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, one which is 2.0 specification, and the other is 1.4 specification. In addition to those video inputs, this monitor features a two-port USB hub that allows for easy connectivity.

This monitor's design is a bit different when compared to the standard lighting that MSI typically features on its monitors. The RGB lighting is showcased in the ARGB LED diffusers, which are mounted behind the monitor in an "X" design. MSI has yet to reveal when this monitor will be available or what this monitor will cost when officially released.