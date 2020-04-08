macOS Catalina 10.15.4 Supplemental Update Released with FaceTime Fix
Apple has just released macOS Catalina 10.15.4 Supplemental Update with fix for FaceTime bug along with amongst other things.
Download macOS Catalina 10.15.4 Supplemental Update Today with a Barrage of Fixes
Having already released iOS 13.4.1 / iPadOS 13.4.1 and watchOS 6.2.1, Apple has now seeded the macOS Catalina 10.15.4 Supplemental Update to users to fix the unsurprising FaceTime bug.
macOS Catalina 10.15.4 Supplemental Update –– Restart Required
macOS Catalina 10.15.4 supplemental update improves the stability and security of your Mac.
• Fixes an issue where Mac computers running macOS Catalina 10.15.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier
• Resolves an issue where you may repeatedly receive a password prompt for an Office 365 account
• Fixes an issue where MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020) may hang in Setup Assistant or when disconnecting and reconnecting a 4K or 5K external display
• Resolves an issue where a USB-C port in your Mac may become unresponsive
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
In order to download the latest update, simply launch System Preferences, click on Software Update and download the available update from there. This may take a while if you have a slower internet connection so be patient.
macOS Catalina has been a buggy update for a lot of users out there and hopefully this bug fix release will add a bit of comfort to the lives of those who make do with the Mac on a regular basis.
While you are here, be sure to check out the following:
- How to clean install macOS Catalina 10.15 on your Mac
- How to Clean Install macOS Catalina Without USB Using Internet Recovery [Tutorial]
- macOS Catalina: Fix ‘Setting Up Your Mac’ Issue After macOS Installation
- How to switch from beta to final version of macOS Catalina
- How to create a macOS Catalina bootable USB installer
- How to download macOS Catalina installer without Mac App Store
Products mentioned in this post
USD 1081.66
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.