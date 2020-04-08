Download: watchOS 6.2.1 for Apple Watch with FaceTime Bug Fix

You can now download watchOS 6.2.1 for Apple Watch. It features the same FaceTime bug fix which we saw with iOS 13.4.1.

Apple Watch Users Can Now Download watchOS 6.2.1 with FaceTime Bug Fix

Apple has released a small update for the Apple Watch. watchOS 6.2.1 packs nothing more than a small bug fix that pertains to FaceTime. Here is the complete changelog of the update:

Fixes an issue where devices running watchOS 6.2 could not participate in FaceTime audio calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier

Download watchOS 6.2.1 Over the Air

You can download the latest update over the air. Simply place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger and then launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Assuming you are connected to Wi-Fi and have more than 50% battery remaining, navigate to General > Software Update and then on Download and Install. The download will begin immediately and installed in a matter of minutes. Please make sure that the Apple Watch remains on its charger at all times.

If there are a lot of users in your circle that utilize FaceTime then this is an important update for you to ensure that the calls keep on coming through. Furthermore, it's best that you update your iPhone and iPad to the latest software update as they pack in the same bug fixes related to FaceTime.

Apple is currently working on watchOS 6.2.5 as well, which brings further enhancements to the Apple Watch. Be on a lookout for that whenever it comes out. In the meantime, make sure all your Apple Watch devices are updated at home with the latest watchOS 6.2.1 update.

