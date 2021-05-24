Mac users can download macOS Big Sur 11.4 final over the air right away. The update includes Podcast subscription support and bug fixes.

Apple's macOS Big Sur 11.4 Arrives in Time with Support for Podcast Subscriptions and More

At this point, it is fairly obvious that the new updates released today have one thing in common - Podcast subscription support. So, when it comes to macOS Big Sur 11.4, things are not different at all. This update packs the aforementioned update and goes further to fix a lot of bugs.

Everything New in macOS Big Sur 11.4

You can read about all the changes below:

Podcasts

Apple Podcasts subscriptions are available for purchase via monthly and annual subscriptions

Channels group together collections of shows from podcast creators

This release also fixes the following issues:

Bookmarks in Safari may get reordered or moved into a folder that can appear hidden

Certain websites may not display correctly after your Mac wakes from sleep

Keywords may not be included when exporting a photo from the Photos app

Preview may become unresponsive when searching PDF documents

16-inch MacBook may become unresponsive when playing Civilization VI

In order to download the latest macOS Big Sur 11.4 update, follow the steps outlined below. These steps apply to both Intel and M1 Macs:

Launch System Preferences

Click on Software Update

Install the available system update from here

It is best that you save your work before you go ahead with this. Your Mac will restart several times during the entire installation process.

If you like, you may go ahead and clean install the update from scratch if you have an Intel Mac. For more details, check out the tutorial below:

You can grab the macOS Big Sur update from the Mac App Store as well:

Those with an M1 Mac can follow the tutorial posted here:

