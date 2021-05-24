Download iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 with Apple Card Family, Podcast Subscriptions and More
Great news, everyone. Apple has released the full and final version iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 for iPhone and iPad for download.
iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Released with Bunch of Improvements and Fixes, Includes Podcast Subscriptions and Apple Card Family Support
As we move closer towards the imminent betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple is starting to push out updates to its existing software at a rampant pace. Today, the company has seeded iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 and it packs a lot of great improvements and features.
The two things you should care about in this update are - Podcast Subscriptions and Apple Card family.
iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Features and Changes
The full and final changelog for the update is as follows.
Apple Card Family
- Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group
- Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together
Podcasts
- Subscription support for channels and individual shows
AirTag and Find My
- Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories
- AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device
Accessibility
- Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice
This release also fixes the following issues:
- Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch
- Reminders may appear as blank lines
- Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings
- Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call
- iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup
As you can see from the changes above, this update does not include Apple Music Lossless. In case you are wondering where it went, it is set for release in June with iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7.
You can download the latest update over the air, if you like. Just follow the steps exactly as written:
- Make sure your iPhone or iPad has 50% or more battery life, otherwise you have to connect it to a charger
- Connect to Wi-Fi
- Launch the Settings app
- Navigate to General > Software Update
- Tap on Download and Install when the new update shows up
Clean installing the update is always an option. Take a backup of everything, grab the IPSW file from the links below and follow the guide posted here:
Download iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 IPSW
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- 2020 iPhone SE 2
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch seventh-generation
- iPad Air 4
- 10.2-inch iPad 8
- 11-in. iPad Pro (3rd generation), 12.9-in. iPad Pro (5th generation)
- 11-in. iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generations), 12.9-in. iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generations)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro (1st generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)
- iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation)
- 10.2-inch iPad (7th generation)
- iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
