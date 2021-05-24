Great news, everyone. Apple has released the full and final version iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 for iPhone and iPad for download.

iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Released with Bunch of Improvements and Fixes, Includes Podcast Subscriptions and Apple Card Family Support

As we move closer towards the imminent betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple is starting to push out updates to its existing software at a rampant pace. Today, the company has seeded iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 and it packs a lot of great improvements and features.

The two things you should care about in this update are - Podcast Subscriptions and Apple Card family.

iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Features and Changes

The full and final changelog for the update is as follows.

Apple Card Family

Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group

Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

Podcasts

Subscription support for channels and individual shows

AirTag and Find My

Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories

AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility

Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice

This release also fixes the following issues:

Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch

Reminders may appear as blank lines

Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings

Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call

iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup

As you can see from the changes above, this update does not include Apple Music Lossless. In case you are wondering where it went, it is set for release in June with iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7.

You can download the latest update over the air, if you like. Just follow the steps exactly as written:

Make sure your iPhone or iPad has 50% or more battery life, otherwise you have to connect it to a charger

Connect to Wi-Fi

Launch the Settings app

Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install when the new update shows up

Clean installing the update is always an option. Take a backup of everything, grab the IPSW file from the links below and follow the guide posted here:

Download iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 IPSW

