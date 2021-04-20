Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Have Gone Official, Will Launch in May

During the Apple Spring Loaded event, the company has officially announced the all-new Podcasts subscriptions that will be launching next month. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions are going to allow listeners to support podcasters through the Podcasts app directly.

You Can Now Support Your Favourite Podcasters Through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

The new service inside the Podcasts will be available starting May, and below, you can have some details about what you should be expecting from it.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will be available to listeners in over 170 countries and regions in May. Specific software requirements for Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will be shared ahead of availability.

Pricing for each subscription is set by creators and billed monthly by default. Creators can additionally offer annual billing, which subscribers can manage from their Apple ID account settings, now accessible from Listen Now. Listeners will also be able to access free trials and sample episodes offered by creators.

Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share a subscription.

Listeners will be able to access the enhanced Search tab with Top Charts and categories, new show and episode pages with the Smart Play button, and Saved Episodes on iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and macOS 11.3. Saved Episodes are also available on watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5. These software updates will be available next week.

The Apple Podcasters Program, which includes all of the tools needed to offer premium subscriptions on Apple Podcasts, is available to creators in over 170 countries and regions for $19.99 (US) per year. Creators can enroll in the Apple Podcasters Program today through Apple Podcasts Connect .

Apple Podcasts Connect Apple Podcasts features more than 2 million free shows and is available for free on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows, and other smart speakers and car systems.

There is no denying that podcasts are a lot of fun when you know what you enjoy the most, and with the ability to support your favorite creator, Apple Podcasts have become a lot better than before, and something that a lot of us will be using in the coming future.