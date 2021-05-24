tvOS 14.6 Released for Apple TV with Podcast Subscription Support

Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K users can now download the latest tvOS 14.6 update with support for Podcast subscriptions.

tvOS 14.6 Arrives with Podcast Subscription and Bug Fixes, Available for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

tvOS has been updated to version 14.6, and apart from the usual Podcast subscription support, you can expect to come across some bug fixes as well. It is therefore, a good idea to download and install the latest update right away.

iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR Display Minimizes Blooming But Still Appears For Some Users

In order to download the latest tvOS update onto your Apple TV, follow the steps exactly as they are written below:

Turn on the Apple TV

Launch the Settings app

Scroll down and open System

Now open Software Update

Install the latest available update from here

If you are expecting something groundbreaking in this release then it is best to dial your hopes down a little. This update focuses on Podcast subscriptions, nothing else.

You can download the IPSW file for the update from the link below and use it to restore your Apple TV HD model:

Follow the clean installation tutorial posted here:

While you are here, check out the following: