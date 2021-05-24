tvOS 14.6 Released for Apple TV with Podcast Subscription Support
Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K users can now download the latest tvOS 14.6 update with support for Podcast subscriptions.
tvOS has been updated to version 14.6, and apart from the usual Podcast subscription support, you can expect to come across some bug fixes as well. It is therefore, a good idea to download and install the latest update right away.
In order to download the latest tvOS update onto your Apple TV, follow the steps exactly as they are written below:
- Turn on the Apple TV
- Launch the Settings app
- Scroll down and open System
- Now open Software Update
- Install the latest available update from here
If you are expecting something groundbreaking in this release then it is best to dial your hopes down a little. This update focuses on Podcast subscriptions, nothing else.
You can download the IPSW file for the update from the link below and use it to restore your Apple TV HD model:
- Download tvOS 14.6 IPSW for Apple TV HD [Direct Link]
Follow the clean installation tutorial posted here:
