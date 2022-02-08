M2 MacBook Pro to Launch in March This Year, Claim Supply Chain Sources

Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro is said to be an entry-level model that is said to replace the existing M1 MacBook Pro. However, where we previously reported that the updated version would launch in November, new information believes that Apple will unveil the portable Mac much earlier in March.

Apart From the M2 Chipset, Most Parts Used in the New MacBook Pro Expected to Remain the Same as the Previous-Generation One

A paywalled report published by DigiTimes states that the M2 MacBook Pro will launch in March, which is the same month Apple will reportedly unveil the low-cost iPhone SE 5G and iPad Air 5. It was previously reported that Apple would hold an event on March 8, which can also mean that the updated MacBook Pro will be a part of those announcements. MacRumors was able to get a closer look at the DigiTimes report, with the necessary details given below.

“Apple reportedly will release a spate of new devices in early March, including new MacBook Pro adopting the latest M2 processor, budget-level 5G iPhone SE and iPad, the sources said. Except for the processor, most other components used in the new MacBook Pro reportedly will feature almost the same specs as those for existing model featuring M1 chips, leading MacBook Pro supply chain partners to maintain production during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday to satisfy increasing demand for Mac series, the sources continued.”

What is strange to read in this report is that the Apple Silicon was supposed to get refreshed every 18 months. This means that after the M1, which launched in Q4, 2020, the M2 would likely materialize in the second half of this year, so why is the DigiTimes report claiming the new MacBook Pro with new SoC will get unveiled before? A redesigned MacBook Air sporting the same M2 will seemingly undergo mass production in the third quarter of this year, which means that it will launch in Q4.

Again, that launch schedule does not align with the M2 MacBook Pro’s unveiling, so we will recommend our readers treat all this information with a pinch of salt and await further details. As for the M2 itself, it may feature 8 CPU cores, with the possibility of allowing customers to configure it up to a 10-core GPU. We will update our audience as we come across more information, so stay tuned.

News Source: DigiTimes