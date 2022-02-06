MacBook Pro With M2 Chip to Launch This Year But Without 120Hz ProMotion Display

Apple is gearing up for an exciting year with the launch of numerous upgrades and new products. The company made a dent in the computer industry with its M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and it does not plan to stop. We have previously heard that the company will launch an entry-level MacBook Pro with the all-new M2 chip. While not much was known, a new report shares further details on the machine and when we can expect it to launch. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's Entry-Level MacBook Pro With M2 Chip to Launch Later This Year Without ProMotion Technology

Mark Gurman shared new details on the entry-level M2-powered MacBook Pro model in his Power On newsletter. He suggested that Apple will launch the M2 MacBook Pro model in November of this year. We have previously heard that the M2 MacBook Pro will be a successor to the 13-inch variant with an M1 chip. The M2 chip will be more powerful than the M1 but it will fall behind the company's M1 Pro and M1 Max. While benchmarks and other details are out of the question at this point, Gurman also shared a key differentiating factor from the recently launched 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Gurman expects that Apple will compromise on the display technology compared to the new MacBook Pro models. What this means is that there will be no 120Hz ProMotion display on the M2 MacBook Pro. Other than this, it will feature less storage and processing power. In addition, the Touch Bar will be forever gone as the company will shift to the new keyboard mechanism. The M2 MacBook Pro will be priced lower than the base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

“I’d expect the new entry-level MacBook Pro to match the high-end MacBook Pros by losing the Touch Bar, but key differentiators will be lesser displays, processors, and storage, and no ProMotion nor miniLED. It’ll be one of many Macs in the pipeline with the M2 chip, including refreshes to the 24-inch iMac, entry-level Mac mini and revamped MacBook Air.”

According to the analyst, the M2 MacBook Pro will launch with an LCD screen with no ProMotion technology. It is rumored that the forthcoming MacBook Air will feature a mini-LED display but it will not get the ProMotion display. Other than this, Gurman points out that the 24-inch iMac will be updated as well along with the entry-level Mac mini. Henceforth, we can expect Apple to announce up to four new Macs with its custom silicon.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the M2 MacBook Pro? Share your views with us in the comments.