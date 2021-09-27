2022 MacBook Air With Fresh Design, New Chipset Upgrade to Enter Mass Production in Q3

Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air will move away from the old design that we have seen for several years now, with the only drawback being that consumers will have to wait a significant time for it to arrive. According to a notable analyst, mass production of this model will commence during the third quarter of next year.

2022 MacBook Air to Also Feature Display Upgrade, Along With a Slew of New Colors

A research note from Ming-Chi Kuo spotted by MacRumors talks about the 2022 MacBook Air with a mini-LED screen entering mass production in the third quarter of next year. This suggests that customers can get their hands on the M1 MacBook Air successor in the fourth quarter of 2022, meaning that Apple may have an event planned for October or November just like the company is rumored to host one this year.

One reason why the 2022 MacBook Air will be entering mass production this late is due to significant changes, ranging from a fresh design. According to a previous report, the new portable Mac could arrive in a lighter chassis, a MagSafe charging port, and a couple of USB 4 ports, giving extra versatility to users. Additionally, we should expect a mini-LED screen upgrade, just like the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models, which are slated to arrive in a couple of weeks.

Last but certainly not least, the 2022 MacBook Air could be powered by Apple’s next-generation M2 chipset, which is expected to serve as the direct successor to the M1. The M2 may have the same core configuration as the M1, meaning that four performance and four energy-efficient cores will be a part of the custom silicon. This overall count is lower than that of the upcoming 10-core M1X, but since the new SoC will be made on a new architecture, it may deliver improved power savings, not to mention increased performance.

Apple may also choose to run each performance core at a higher frequency on the 2022 MacBook Air thanks to the new architecture. The only problem is that TSMC is reported to delay its 3nm chips for Apple due to the ongoing chip shortage. This can force the tech giant to resort to a previous-generation architecture, and that solution might not provide noteworthy benefits over the M1. Hopefully, those troubles will be a thing of the past in a few months, so let us keep our fingers crossed and wait for more updates.

