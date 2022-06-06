M2 MacBook Air Shipments Could Reach up to 7 Million Units by End of 2022, Analyst Shares Number of Colors Expected

With Apple’s M2 MacBook Air expected to get announced at the company’s WWDC 2022 keynote, one analyst shares how many shipments the portable Mac could attain by the end of the year, assuming the supply chain does not run into any unforeseen challenges.

New MacBook Air Expected in Three Standard Colors, Plus One New Finish, With Analyst Claiming That Apple Will Not Proceed to Launch New Product in M1 iMac-Like Options

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shares the same sentiment as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman when it comes to the M2 MacBook Air’s colors. Earlier, we reported that the upcoming product would not ship in a wide range of finishes like the M1 iMac lineup. Instead, Kuo predicts that the redesigned MacBook Air will launch in three standard colors, along with one new option.

Apple Might Not Preview Its AR Headset at WWDC Event, Launch Delayed to Next Year

Apple could have appealed to a larger demographic by launching the M2 MacBook Air in various colors, but that would have been a time-consuming process, and seeing as how the technology giant is already affected by supply chain woes, it would likely want its latest hardware to be readily available rather than being offered in various finishes, but in scarce quantities.

Given that the M2 MacBook Air will probably be competitively priced, Kuo believes that the upcoming machine could rack up to 7 million in shipments by the end of 2022, but only if Apple supplier Quanta can bring production back to pre-lockdown levels before the third quarter of this year. However, the analyst claims that delivery times for the redesigned product will be better when compared to the 2021 MacBook Pro family.

Though previously published renders showcase the M2 MacBook Air in a wave of flashy colors, at least future potential customers will be delighted to see that long-awaited design change, which includes a notch at the top, coupled with a MagSafe connector, slightly increased display size, Thunderbolt ports and more. Apple’s WWDC 2022 will start in a few hours, and we will have all the updates for you soon, so stay tuned.

News Source: Ming-Chi Kuo