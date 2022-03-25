Apple to Introduce Two Display Sizes For Upcoming MacBook Air, Lacks Mini-LED and ProMotion Technology

Apple was rumored to launch a new MacBook Air model with 15-inch screen size. According to the latest, the company will introduce two new screen sizes but it will miss out on the high-end display specifications. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Upcoming MacBook Air Models to Come With Two New Display Sizes But Lacking ProMotion and Mini-LED Technology

In a Twitter thread, DSCC analyst Ross Young states that the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches which is a little bigger than the current 13.3-inches. However, the bigger display size will still be 0.6-inches smaller than the new 14.2-inch MacBook Pro. We have been hearing for a while that Apple will introduce the new MacBook Air with a completely new design and form factor and no concrete launch dates have been mentioned as of now.

2023 MacBook Air With 15-inch Display Might Ship With a Different Name, Mass Production Expected in Fourth Quarter of Next Year

We also heard earlier this week that Apple is also working on an even larger version of the MacBook Air with a 15-inch display. The model will launch in 2023 and we have already heard in the past that Apple was working on a bigger variant of the MacBook Air. Other than this, it was also reported by Ming-Chi Kuo that the device will be called the "MacBook" and not the MacBook Air.

Ross Young states that Apple's 2023 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 15.2-inches, resting between the two models of the new MacBook Pro. The device could feature a smaller size compared to the 15-inch MacBook Pro assuming Apple redesigns that chassis.

Another major point that Young made is that both rumored MacBook Air models will come without a mini-LED display or ProMotion technology. However, reports from DigiTimes have suggested that Apple's future MacBook Air models will feature a mini-LED panel. Young also suggested that the MacBook Air will maintain a lower price point, which is the reason why Apple will ditch the ProMotion and mini-LED display.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject?