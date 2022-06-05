Apple’s Redesigned MacBook Air to Not Come in a Wide Range of Color Options

Apple will host its highly anticipated WWDC 2022 event on Monday and we are expecting a plethora of changes coming with the new firmware updates. iOS 15 was a minor update in terms of visual variations but iOS 16 is rumored to bring several changes to the Notifications and Lock screen. We are also expecting Apple to announce new hardware at the event, possibly a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip. It was previously rumored that the new MacBook Air will come in a wide range of color options. Now, a prominent analyst suggests that the rumors are likely "exaggerated." Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Analyst Suggests Apple's Redesigned MacBook Air Will Feature The Same Colors as Current Models

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg stated in a tweet that Apple's upcoming redesigned M2 MacBook Air will come in space gray, silver, and gold color options. We have previously heard that the new MacBook Air, rumored to launch at WWDC 2022, would come in a wide range of iMac-like colors. Gurman suggests that reports of multiple color options for the MacBook Air are likely "exaggerated." However, the gold color option could be slightly tweaked with a champagne hue. In addition, Gurman also wants to see the MacBook Air in a shade of blue.

The much-reported idea of the new MacBook Air coming in a range of “several colors” is probably exaggerated. Right now it comes in space gray, silver and gold. I wouldn’t expect more than those colors (though the new gold will be more champagne like) plus my favorite iMac color. pic.twitter.com/vYl56FOikg — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 3, 2022

As of right now, we have heard that the 2022 MacBook Air will undergo a complete design change with an off-white bezel and keyboard. It is not yet detailed if the machine will feature a notch up top or would it stick to hefty bezels. Possibly, Apple could adopt the MacBook Pro design and streamline its product line. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously coined that the redesigned MacBook Air will be offered in "more color options" but no further details were provided.

In terms of internals, we are expecting Apple to launch the new MacBook Air with an upgraded M2 chip. However, Kuo suggests that Apple will focus on design this time around with an M1 chip part of the mix. Take note that these are mere speculations at this point and Apple could potentially launch the upcoming MacBook Air models in several new colors. Henceforth, take the news with a pinch of salt.

We will share more details on the redesigned M2 MacBook Air as soon as further information is available. What are your expectations from Apple's WWDC 2022 event? Let us know in the comments.