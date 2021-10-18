2022 MacBook Air to Also Feature the iPhone Notch, Claims Fresh Rumor

Shortly after an image surfaced apparently showing a notch on the M1X MacBook Pro models, it did not take long for another rumor to circulate, stating that the 2022 MacBook Air would sport the same notch. The successor to the M1 MacBook Air is said to arrive with a design change, and perhaps the most significant cosmetic changes could be the one described.

Upcoming MacBook Air Could Also Look Much Better, as Apple Is Rumored to Get Rid of the Wedge Design for Something Better

A tipster who goes by the name ‘ty98’ on v2ex claims the 2022 MacBook Air’s design change. Unfortunately, the fresh information does not provide a reason as to why Apple would choose this route, but we feel that it would have to do with more than just adding a regular aesthetic change. For instance, the iPhone X that launched in 2017 featured that notch to accommodate the TrueDepth camera and other components necessary to equip the handset with Face ID capabilities.

Perhaps the notch will be added to the 2022 MacBook Air to give it the same functionality, and if we are lucky, Apple would retain Touch ID to give users multiple ways to access their notebook. The tipster also claims that the upcoming MacBook Air will look better than its direct predecessor as Apple is rumored to get rid of the wedge shape in favor of something better; maybe a flat-edge design that is reminiscent of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

Sadly, we might not see the 2022 MacBook Air early next year because according to a previous report, mass production will start from the third quarter. It is possible this phase will reportedly take slightly longer because of the design change, as well as hardware changes, which should make the MacBook Air very appealing as a low-cost alternative to the MacBook Pro.

The upcoming portable Mac could arrive in a lighter chassis, a MagSafe charging port, and a couple of USB 4 ports, giving extra versatility to users. Additionally, we should expect a mini-LED screen upgrade, just like the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models. Last but certainly not least, the 2022 MacBook Air could be powered by Apple’s next-generation M2 chipset, which may serve as the direct successor to the M1.

The M2 may have the same core configuration as the M1, meaning that four performance and four energy-efficient cores will be a part of the custom silicon. This overall count is lower than that of the upcoming 10-core M1X, but since the new SoC will be made on a new architecture, it may deliver improved power savings, not to mention increased performance.

Of course, it is too early to tell what steps Apple will take for the 2022 MacBook Air, so it is important for our readers to treat this info with a grain of salt and await further updates.

News Source: V2ex