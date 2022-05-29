New MacBook Air With M2 Chip Likely to be Announced at Apple’s WWDC Event

Apple is scheduled to host its WWDC 2022 event on June 6 to announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and much more. It was previously rumored that the WWDC event would be the stage for Apple to announce new hardware. In the past few months, we have heard that the company is looking to announce new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac Pro, and a 27-inch display with a mini-LED panel. A new report now suggests that Apple is likely to announce its redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip at the WWDC 2022 event.

Apple to Potentially Launch Its Redesigned MacBook Pro With an M2 Chip at Its WWDC 2022 Event, AR Headset Seems Unlikely

The news was shared by Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, suggesting that redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip is one of the likely products that Apple will announce at its WWDC 2022 event. While Apple's AR Headset was also rumored to be showcased at the event, Gurman believes the unlikelihood of it even though signs of "realityOS" were spotted in Apple's source code earlier this year.

iOS 16 to Bring Always-On Mode and ‘Social Network-Like Functionality’ in Messages

In terms of new hardware... though Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset is full steam ahead — underscored by the recent demonstration of the device to the company's board — I'd be wary of expecting a full-blown presentation for developers and consumers next week.

The redesigned MacBook Air model with an M2 chip is one of the products that we are highly looking forward to this year. While it is likely, Gurman suggests that Apple initially planned to launch its new MacBook Air at the WWDC event but supply chain issues have complicated the launch time frame.

If there's any hardware at WWDC, it will likely be on the Mac side. The company has been aiming to launch the next MacBook Air with M2 chips at the conference. The recent supply chain crunch due to Covid-related closures in China has complicated that, but developers say that Apple employees are increasingly using next-generation MacBook Airs with their apps. That's a sign that the new Mac is close.

Even though a new MacBook Air with an M2 chip sounds enticing, the highlight of the WWDC event will be Apple's upcoming iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and other software updates. It was recently reported that iOS 16 will feature support for the Always-On display for iPhone 14 Pro models and "social network-like functionality in Messages. If you are unfamiliar, this is what you should expect from Apple's WWDC event this year.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.