Here’s When Apple’s WWDC 2022 Event Will Start In Your Local Time Zone

Apple is scheduled to host its WWDC 2022 event on Monday, June 6. The company will launch its highly-anticipated software updates to developers and give the rest of us a sneak peek. We are expecting the company to announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and much more. In addition, we also suspect that the company will see fit to announce new hardware, possibly the new MacBook Air. If you are unfamiliar with the WWDC 2022 event start time for your local time zone or region of residence, we will make things easier for you.

Check Out Apple's WWDC Event Start Time in Your Region or Local Time Zone

Apple's WWDC 2022 opening keynote will begin on Monday, June 6 at 10:00 AM PDT. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park and anyone can watch it online. Take note that the WWDC 2022 event start time will differ for each time zone. Check out how you can watch the WWDC 2022 live stream on any device.

What to Expect From Apple’s WWDC 2022 Event – iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, New MacBook Models, More

If you are not sure, we have compiled the list of regions with respect to the WWDC 2022 event start time. All you have to do is find your region from the table below and note the time written next to it. Once you note the time, simply clear your schedule and wait for Apple to announce new software updates and possibly new MacBook Air models.

If you do not find your region of residence or your local time zone, simply head over to the TimeandDate website to find out the WWDC 2022 event start time. We will be covering the event live in extensive detail, so be sure to stick around.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple will announce its upcoming redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip tomorrow? Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.