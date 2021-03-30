Adobe Launches Creative App Bundle for iPad for Just $14.99 a Month

Adobe has announced the launch of its new creative app bundle for iPad today which includes a range of services for creators. That's right the bundle is priced at $14.99 per month which includes platforms like Photoshop, Fresco, Illustrator, Spark Post, and Creative Cloud. The company has basically offered all of these apps at half price so to benefit the creators. Let's dive in to see some more details on the package.

Adobe Launches New Design Mobile Bundle With Creative Apps for iPad

Adobe announced the new package titled "Everything's coming together for mobile creativity," in a blog post today. Take note that the Creative app bundle is oriented towards the iPad and shares the vision of the productivity apps. The company explains that the "The combination of an ‌iPad‌ and the remarkably precise Apple Pencil makes for a natural, intuitive, and familiar interface, basically mirroring the way most of us began creating, with a pencil or crayon on paper."

Apple Announces WWDC 2021: Here’s What to Expect From the Event

In the development of all successful technologies there comes a tipping point — a moment when technology, design, availability, and an understanding of the needs of the market all mature and that technology suddenly seems not only viable, but inevitable. I believe we are at that tipping point now with mobile creative tools.

The new creative app bundle will ignite user's interest in creativity on the go or on the iPad. In addition, the company is offering the Design Mobile Bundle for iPad. You will have access to different kinds of services like Adobe Fonts, Portfolio, Behance, 100GB of storage, and much more for just $14.99 a month. The price is slashed by 50 percent if you purchase these services separately, which means that it is a pretty good deal.

You can download the Adobe creative app bundle from the App Store. That's all for now, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.