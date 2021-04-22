Base Model 24-inch iMac Ships with 2 USB 4 / Thunderbolt Ports Only, 8-Core GPU Models Feature 4 Ports in Total
Here is something which will surprise you - the base model 24-inch iMac features only two ports in total while the higher end models ship with four.
24-inch Base Model iMac Will Ship with Just two USB 4 Ports, Higher End Models Will Ship with Four
While the new iMac is excellent value for money, but there is something which we missed previously - the ports.
Previously, we thought that the new iMac will ship with four USB-C ports as standard with two of them being Thunderbolt. Those Thunderbolt ports are basically USB 4 standard ports which is fully compatible with the Thunderbolt 3 standard.
However, we pulled up the spec sheet of the new 24-inch iMac and learned something new. The base model iMac ships with just two ports - both of which are USB 4 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible. This is the 7-core GPU model.
If you bump things up to the 8-core GPU model which also ships with a Touch ID Magic Keyboard, only then you get four ports. But also keep one thing in mind, those two extra ports you are getting only support USB 3 speeds.
To put things into perspective, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M1 ship with two USB 4 ports. Whereas the Mac mini ships with two USB 4 ports as well as two USB-A ports.
