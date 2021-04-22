If you plan on getting the base model 24-inch M1 iMac, then you should know that you cannot configure it with 2TB of storage space.

Base Model M1 iMac Cannot be Configured with 2TB SSD, But You Can Extend Storage Using an External SSD

We know that the new M1 iMac cannot be configured with 32GB of unified memory. We also know that you have to pay $50 extra if you need the Touch ID keyboard. We also learned that the base model iMac ships with just two USB 4 ports. Now we are learning that you cannot configure it with more than a terabyte of storage.

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro vs 2020 iPad Pro: Noticeably Thicker and Heavier

If you choose the 8-core GPU model, you can configure them with up to 2 terabytes of storage space, which is way more what you will ever need. However, if you are going for the base model M1 iMac with 7-core GPU then your options are limited to just 1TB.

Remember, you have to place a special Configure to Order request on Apple’s website in order to get the M1 iMac in higher storage options.

Straight from Apple’s website:

Depending on how you look at it, it can and cannot be a bad thing. If you are a content creator that moves tons of video files around then this might bother you. But on the flip side, you can always add storage to your Mac using an external drive that supports Thunderbolt 3 for high-speed transfers.

Base Model 24-inch iMac Ships with 2 USB 4 / Thunderbolt Ports Only, 8-Core GPU Models Feature 4 Ports in Total

The strange this is, we do not see any reason why Apple would keep storage option limited on the base model iMac.

Read more below: