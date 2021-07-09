M1 Battery Life for Macs Is so Impressive, Apple Thought It Was a Bug

The M1’s performance and power efficiency numbers are unlike anything that competing laptop chips can offer. Apple’s M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro bring forth double-digit battery life that has been praised by critics consistently. There even came a stage that the battery life confused the company’s marketing head to the point where he thought it was a bug.

Apple Marketing VP Thought That Battery Indicator Was Broken

Tim Millet, VP of platform architecture spoke to Tom’s Guide and said that Apple's main goal was to make a chip that did not match Intel’s performance but beat it.

An iPhone 8 Plus Alone Was Used to Create This Feature-Length Film

“If somebody else could build a chip that was actually going to deliver better performance inside that enclosure, what's the point? Why would we switch? And so for my chip architects, that was the target.”

Apple’s M1 chip is made on TSMC’s 5nm architecture and features four performance and four power-efficiency cores. There were doubts that an ARM-based silicon would deliver exceptional battery life while also beating Intel’s powerful processors because such chips from Qualcomm have been seen in the past and have yielded underwhelming results.

Well, the M1 provides the best of both worlds, which is why it is praised exceptionally. In fact, the battery endurance is so good, Apple’s VP of product marketing Bob Borchers thought that the indicator is broken.

“When we saw that first system and then you sat there and played with it for a few hours and the battery didn't move, we thought ‘Oh man, that's a bug, the battery indicator is broken.’ And then Tim's laughing in the background, ‘Nope, that's the way it's supposed to be’ and it was pretty phenomenal.”

Of course, there will always be consumers demanding more from Apple, and the company is expected to sate their expectations with the M1X. The new Apple Silicon is said to feature 10 processing cores, with a 16-core or 32-core GPU. The new chip will likely be found in the new MacBook Pro family and Mac mini.

News Source: Tom’s Guide