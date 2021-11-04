Lost Ark Beta Giveaway – Check Out The Highly Anticipated MMOARPG!

Closed Beta testing for Lost Ark, the highly anticipated MMOARPG due to release in early 2022, begins today at 9 AM PT (4 PM UTC) and will continue for a full week, up to November 11th at 11:59 AM PT (6:59 PM UTC).

You'd normally have to buy a Founder's Pack to get into the Lost Ark beta, but we've partnered with Amazon Games (which is publishing Smilegate's title in North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe) to give away five thousand codes that will let you immediately into the game.

The keys are being provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam form below, and once you've received your Lost Ark beta code, proceed to redeem it on Steam. There's no embargo or NDA, by the way, so you're free to stream, share, and discuss your experience.

The Lost Ark beta features a number of additions over the previous round of alpha testing, such as:

Increased the level cap from 50 in Closed Alpha to 55.

Increased Expedition level cap from 55 in Closed Alpha to 100.

2nd Awakening Skill & Quest added for all classes.

All content up to Rohendel will be unlocked, including: Main Story Quests. Field Boss (Magmadon). Rohendel Chaos Dungeons.

All dungeon content up to Phantom Palace will be unlocked. Abyss Dungeon - Phantom Palace (Twisted Monarch's Hall). Abyss Dungeon - Phantom Palace (Hildebrandt Palace).

New Guardian Raids T2 Chromanium added. T2 Nacrasena added. T2 Flame Fox Yoho added. T2 Tytalos added.

Vern Chaos Gate added.

Shadespire Tower (Floors 1 - 50) added. Can be accessed via any major city.

Cube Dungeons (Normal) added. Can be accessed via any major city.

Farms and Caves: Can be unlocked by completing "Small Island: Discover Uninhabited Island" Stronghold research. Quests unlocked after completing. This is a small island within your Stronghold which has many gatherable resources which regenerate daily.

70 islands have been opened for Closed Beta participants to discover and explore. Zone: Gienah Zone: Procyon

