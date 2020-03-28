LG Intros the UltraGear 27GN750 27-Inch, 240 Hz Monitor

LG has announced its UltraGear 27GN750 monitor which features a 27-inch size, a 3-side virtually borderless panel, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. Alongside the 240 Hz refresh rate, this monitor supports both G-Sync and Adaptive-Sync technology. This monitor is currently priced at $399.99, as shown on LG's website.

LG's UltraGear 27GN750 monitor utilizes a 27-inch FHD display, and this display is a perfect size for a gamer's set up. The nearly bezel-less design makes this monitor perfect for a multi-monitor setup. This panel also features up to a 240 Hz refresh rate, perfect for more high action games like First-Person shooters or Racing Simulators. To eliminate any screen stuttering or screen tearing, this monitor features support for both G-Sync and Adaptive-Sync technology; this allows for a much more immersive gaming experience.

Another feature that this monitor has that is designed for competitive gamers, and this feature is the 1 ms response time, this is response time is Grey-to-Grey at the Faster preset provided by the monitor. This monitor also offers a typical contrast ratio of 1,000:1, which is perfect for both gaming and video content consumption.

This monitor offers support for HDR10, and this technology allows this monitor to create realistic visual immersion with vibrant colors and contrast. This brings a new level of immersion to any gamer's experience or for any content that features support for HDR playing.

LG's 27GN750 monitor also features Dynamic Action Sync, which allows for minimized input lag for overall better gaming performance, A Black Stabilizer, which provides for better visibility even in darker scenes.

For connectivity, this monitor has both two HDMI ports as well as a DisplayPort. Alongside those video inputs, this monitor does feature a USB hub that provides the user with two additional USB ports located on the back of the monitor.

If you are looking for a brand new and fantastic gaming monitor, then LG's 27GN750 is a perfect choice for an HDR, a very high refresh rate monitor that features support for Adaptive-Sync as well as G-Sync. This monitor is currently available on LG's website for $399.99.