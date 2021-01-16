ASUS Announces The ROG Swift PG279QM Gaming Monitor

ASUS has announced an updated version of the ROG Swift PG279Q monitor, called the ROG Swift PG279QM gaming monitor. This new monitor features a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, having a screen size of 27" with an incredibly high refresh rate of 240 Hz. This 240 Hz refresh rate is a perfect feature that gamers who play FPS and Racing simulators will greatly enjoy. This new monitor was showcased at CES 2021; ASUS has yet to announce any pricing information or when this monitor will be available for purchase.

The ROG Swift PG279QM gaming monitor offers a higher resolution and refresh rate than standard monitors, featuring 2,560 x 1,440 with a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz. This higher resolution allows for a much better image for gamers who like to explore the surrounding area, while the faster refresh rate ensures that no action will be missed during fights or races. The design of this incredibly similar to the ROG Swift PG32UQ gaming monitor, with a slightly different color scheme.

This monitor features support for NVIDIA's G-SYNC, which matches the monitor's refresh rate to the frames which are generated by the GPU. This technology utilizes a dedicated NVIDIA G-SYNC Processor and eliminates artifacts, including screen tearing and screen stuttering, creating a much more immersive gaming experience. This dedicated processor also enables this monitor to support NVIDIA's Reflex Latency Analyzer. This technology is designed with the most competitive gamers, as it measures how long it takes the input from a mouse to be shown on screen. This technology will allow competitive gamers to get a significant edge as they'll know how long it takes for any mouse movement to be translated into movement on the screen.

This screen offers support for wide-color gamuts for more vivid and lifelike images alongside support for high dynamic range or HDR support. This monitor offers 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is primarily used in cinematic content and is VESA DisplayHDR400-certified.

