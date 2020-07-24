LG Introduces The UltraGear 27GN950 4K Gaming Monitor With 1 MS GtG Response Time

LG's lineup of UltraGear Gaming monitor is getting a new addition to its already impressive list that includes the UltraGear 34GN850 and the UltraGear 27GN750. This latest addition is the UltraGear 27GN950 gaming monitor. This gaming monitor is the world's first 4K Nano IPS 1 ms GtG Gaming Monitor, which offers an incredibly immersive experience for gamers.

The UltraGear 27GN950 gaming monitor is the world's first monitor to feature a 4K resolution with a 1 ms GtG response time

The UltraGear 27GN950 gaming monitor offers not only a 4K resolution on its Nano IPS Display panel but also provides a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. This high refresh rate works ideally in gaming setups. The combination of the 144 Hz and the 1 ms response rate offers a smoother and clear picture even under high.

Acer Announces Nitro XZ2 Series Featuring HDR And FreeSync On A Curved Monitor

The technical specifications behind this monitor are impressive. This monitor features a reproduction of 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and this makes this monitor perfect for gaming, photo editing, or even video editing work.

On the back of the monitor, there are multiple video inputs and even a USB hub. The video inputs of this monitor include two HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort, which allows for a large amount of connectivity for everything, including consoles and high-end gaming systems. In addition to the video inputs, this monitor features a USB hub that gives the user two additional USB ports located on the back of the monitor.

This monitor, like the two previous gaming monitor, features RGB lighting on the back of the monitor. The RGB lighting on the back of the monitor is called the RGB Sphere Lighting 2.0 and offers two fantastic modes that set this monitor apart.

The first of these inventive RGB lighting modes is called Sound Sync mode, this mode allows for a deeper level of immersion into your game or video by having the RGB increase in intensity according to the dynamic sounds in the game.

The second of these modes is called Videy Sync Mode. This mode sync the lights on the back of the monitor to the game visuals, which offers a higher level of immersive experience.

This monitor has been listed on B&H Photo and Video at the price of $796.00.