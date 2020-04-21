LG has introduced the Intros UltraGear 34GN850-B, this monitor features a 34-Inch monitor which has a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms (GTG) response time. The UltraGear 34GN850-B features a 3440 x 1440 resolution and has an aspect ratio of 21:9, which is different from standard 16:9 aspect ratios of conventional monitors, allowing for ultra-wide viewing angles. The monitor features a virtually borderless design and comes with a stand that features tilt and height adjust.

The Intros UltraGear 34GN850-B monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 3440 x 1440 resolution, these features make this monitor fantastic for a single monitor gaming setup or perfect for as the primary monitor in a multi-monitor setup. This monitor offers a higher level of immersion by being a curved display. This monitor also features a 144 Hz refresh rate, and if you overclock the monitor using the display's menu, users can easily overclock this monitor's refresh rate of up to 160 Hz.

This display features support for G-SYNC comparable as well as AMD FreeSync Premium. These features eliminate screen tearing and minimize stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience. These Softwares allow gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.



















For connectivity, this monitor features two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort. The HDMI supports the 3440 x 1440 resolution at just 85 Hz, which is substantially less than the 144 Hz refresh rate. The HDMI port supports 10-bit color. The DisplayPort supports the 3440 x 1440 resolution at 144 Hz, or if you overclock the monitor, the DisplayPort features support for the 3440 x 1440 resolution at up to 160 Hz refresh rate. Alongside the video inputs, this monitor features a USB hub which offers two USB ports located on the back of the monitor. Both of these USB ports support up to USB 3.0 specifications.

The design of this monitor is fantastic, with the sleek and virtually borderless display allowing gamers to be much more immersed in the game they are playing. The Pricing for this monitor has not been released as of yet, but the monitor is stated to be available sometime in late-April.