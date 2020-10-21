Gears 5 on Xbox Series X Significantly Reduces Input Latency Compared to Xbox One X

When we discuss next-gen consoles we tend to talk about the improved resolution, framerate, and loading times they’ll bring to the table, but one thing that’s often overlooked is input latency. The delay between pushing a button and seeing something happen on screen can make or break a game, and more powerful hardware should mean less latency, but few developers are talking about it. Well, the folks at The Coalition have detailed just how responsive Gears 5 will be on the Xbox Series X, and fans ought to be pleased.

According to The Coalition, when running on an LG OLED TV at 60fps, Gears 5 multiplayer drops from 86ms of input delay on the Xbox One X to 55ms on the Xbox Series X, which represents about a 43 percent reduction in latency. Of course, latency is even better if you play at 120fps, dropping all the way down to 37ms, or a 57 percent reduction. Now, the Gears series has never been about super precise shooting, but at 37ms of latency, the game is now in line with some of the more responsive twitch shooters and fighting games out there. You can check out a full breakdown of how responsive Gears 5 will be on the Xbox Series X, below.

#Gears5 feels better than ever on Xbox Series X. We’ve reduced input latency by 36% (Campaign) and 57% (Versus), delivering a profoundly more responsive experience for our players…especially when every millisecond matters. (1/3) — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) October 21, 2020

Gears 5 on the Xbox Series X will offer everything the PC version does at Ultra settings, as well as the following exclusive features:

Contact Shadows This allows extremely realistic shadowing as each pixel on screen traces back to the light source to eliminate any shadow biasing artifacts or fill in missing shadows. Screen Space Global Illumination Integrated from UE4 4.24 this feature allows us to achieve full realtime GI at 4K/60fps.

SSGI's AO pass replaces the more traditional SSAO giving a much more naturalistic broad real-time AO. Higher particle counts Our particle counts are 50% higher than PC Ultra spec. Real-Time Cinematics in 4K 60fps Xbox One X cinematics were 4K 30fps 120fps Multiplayer support

Gears 5 is currently available on PC and Xbox One. The Xbox Series X update will arrive alongside the console on November 10.