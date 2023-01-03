Alienware Unveils AW2524H Gaming Monitor With A Fast 500Hz IPS Panel & 24.5-Inch Screen

Alienware has announced the launch of its brand new AW2524H Gaming Monitor which it calls the world's first 500Hz Fast IPS panel.

Alienware Offers A 500Hz Refresh Rate IPS Gaming Monitor In The Form of The AW2524H

Press Release: Today, Alienware crushes new barriers with the introduction of the world’s fastest refresh rate of 500Hzi on a Fast IPS Gaming Monitor and the evolved Aurora R15 gaming desktop with AMD technology. These industry-leading display and desktop advancements further Alienware’s competitive edge, underscoring our longtime legacy as both technology pioneers and gamers at heart. Following last year’s incredible portfolio upgrades, we’re full throttle into 2023 with no signs of slowing down.

Meet the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor, a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree and Best of Innovation Winner

Innovation Winner

The AW2524H offers the world's fastest refresh rate of 500Hz on a gorgeous IPS panel

Monitor (AW2524H), a CES 2023 Innovation Award and Best of Innovation winner, delivers the world-class speed today’s champions demand. Coming in at a 24.5-inch full high-definition (FHD) resolution with a supersonic refresh rate of 500Hz overclocked (480Hz native) on a Fast IPS panel, this elite display offers incredible frame rates to deliver stunning motion clarity in fast-paced games and helps gamers clinch victory.

Designed for highly competitive gamers, the 500Hz Gaming Monitor also offers new functional elements such as a built-in retractable headset hanger and a new hexagonal base structure that occupies a smaller footprint so you can place your gaming keyboard and mouse to your convenience and just focus on slaying the competition. The improved design was based on feedback from professional esports players (including those on Team Liquid) as well as the Alienware gaming community.

Performance and speed win games, and with the 500Hz Gaming Monitor, your gameplay will be fully optimized to enable split-second reactions for those clutch moments that matter most. Help eliminate blur and ghosting in fast-moving images with ultra-low latency at 0.5ms GtG response time so you can play with confidence knowing your pixels are performing to their maximum potential, allowing you to do the same. This display builds on the existing legacy of the Alienware line-up, delivering specific refinements for competitive gamers looking to edge out the competition.

Alienware’s 500Hz Gaming Monitor comes standard with NVIDIA’s Reflex Analyzer, allowing gamers to capture end-to-end system latency and deliver a precise measurement of their PC’s performance. The stunning IPS panel also features sRGB 99% color coverage and VESA DisplayHDR 400 for wider viewing angles that deliver accurate, consistent colors and vibrant, lifelike visuals to enhance the entire gaming experience. This bold and expressive monitor is also stacked with:

NVIDIA G-SYNC certification, helping to ensure smooth tear-free gameplay for today and tomorrow's graphics cards

tomorrow’s graphics cards

TUV-certified ComfortView Plus hardware solution, reducing harmful blue light while maintaining true-to-life colors

maintaining true-to-life colors

, reducing harmful blue light while maintaining true-to-life colors AlienFX Lighting, allows fully customizable backlighting to match your battle station aesthetic

In addition to the Alienware AW2524H which will be hitting retail shelves in Q1 2023, Dell will also be offering three brand new UltraSharp monitors within its 2023 portfolio.

Dell ups the ante with another game changer in display innovation with the world’s first 6K-resolution monitor with IPS Black panel technology that provides higher contrast and deeper blacks. Fully compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB) raises the bar with exceptional details, sharpness, and color accuracy in stunning 6K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 600 for detail-oriented professionals like graphic designers, engineers and data scientists where every pixel counts. With 150% more pixels on 6K resolution compared to 4K, the new UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor brings extra details and adds clarity to your data sets and graphics.

But it’s not just about 6K resolution. The inclusion of IPS Black technology means an increase in depth for dark objects - even in dark environments - and accurate colors viewed from virtually every angle. Dell’s recently commissioned Hot Tech study revealed monitors with IPS Black technology offer up to 41% deeper black levels3**and up to 1.2 times better color accuracy than conventional IPS4 especially in displaying low grays.

The UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor is also ideal for users looking for excellent video conferencing capabilities, especially under low light conditions. It features a built-in dual gain HDR 4K webcam and provides auto framing, light adjustments plus enhanced clarity, automatic SafeShutter, echo cancellation mic, and dual 14W speakers for an intelligent and more secure collaboration experience.

Putting less stress on cables to keep your office clean and neat, the integrated front-facing pop-out

the feature provides intuitive easy access to ports so you can connect your accessories and devices easily. Enjoy effortless transferring capabilities for images with DisplayPort 2.1 which helps ensure seamless image transmission without compression. Lastly, ThunderboltTM 4 connectivity together with Extended Power Range provides up to 140W power delivery letting you charge and connect to more powerful workstations.

More Productivity Powerhouses

For creatives and business users who don’t require 6K resolution, we’re also introducing two new

UltraSharp monitors to suit your everyday needs.

Our first curved WQHD monitor with IPS Black technology, the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C

Hub Monitor (U3423WE) allows you to connect and display content from two PCs using Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) features while enjoying clear audio with the integrated dual 5W speakers.

A productivity powerhouse and a collaboration dream wrapped into one, the Dell UltraSharp 43

4K USB-C Hub Monitor (U4323QE) allows you to connect one PC to the monitor and split it into

multiple (up to four) screen partitions, as well as the ability to connect up to four different PCs

to the monitor, view all four inputs, and switch between them using KVM.

Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H)

Availability + Starting Price:

Coming soon in Q1; Pricing to be announced closer to the shipping date

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB)

Availability: Coming soon in Q2, 2023

Starting price: To be announced nearer to the shipping date

Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor (U4323QE)

Availability: January 31, 2023

Starting price: $1,329.99 (NA), $1,709.99 (CA)

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3423WE)

Availability: January 31, 2023

Starting price: $1,259.99 (NA), $1,629.99 (CA)

Feel inspired and motivated with these new devices that increase productivity and collaboration. The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB) will be available in the first half of 2023, while the Dell

UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3423WE) and Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor (U4323QE) will be available on January 31, 2023. The Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard (KB900) and Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse (MS900) will be available on January 31, 2023, or as a bundle on March 23, 2023.