LG Introduces the 32UN650-W Monitor, Featuring a UHD resolution

LG introduces the 32UN650-W monitor, which features exceptional clarity and detail for creative tasks. This monitor features a screen size of 31.5," which is powered by an LG IPS panel that offers support for a wide color gamut. The 32UN650-W monitor is stated to be available in the last week of August.

LG Introduces the 31.5" display that has a 4K resolution and called it, the 32UN650-W monitor designed with creative professionals in mind

The 32UN650-W monitor has a plethora of features, including the 4K resolution, or 3,840 x 2,160, and HDR10 certification. These two specifications enable this monitor to produce fantastic images and allow videos to look realistic, making this monitor perfect for video editors that don't require the fastest refresh rate but want a tremendous display.

Philips Launches The 279C9 Monitor Offering A 4K Resolution and a 27″ Screen Size

This display offers 95% coverage of the DCI-P3, which is ideal for professional creators who may do video editing or edit photos professionally. This full-color gamut allows the monitor to accurately express the color of any digital content that you may have on your screen.

The 32UN650-W monitor features support for both Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, and AMD FreeSync. The Dynamic Action Sync ensures that gamers have little to no input lag, allowing gamers to stay focused on the game. The Black Stabilizer software will enable players to see easily in the darkest places and efficiently escape situations when an explosion or flash grenade goes off. To Ensure that this monitor has no Screen Stuttering or Screen Tearing, this monitor features support for AMD's FreeSync technology.



















The stand that is included with the 32UN650-W monitor allows for a variety of flexibility, including tilt and height. This monitor also features support to be wall-mounted or mounted to a monitor arm with a 100 x 100 mm.

For connectivity, the 32UN650-W monitor features two HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort located on the back of the display. All of these ports offer the same resolution and the same refresh rate, so regardless of using an HDMI or a DisplayPort cord, users will get the same experience. LG has yet to release any pricing at this point, but they have stated that this monitor is reported to be available in the last week of August.