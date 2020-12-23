ASUS Announces the TUF Gaming VG289Q1A Gaming Monitor

ASUS has announced the TUF Gaming VG289Q1A Gaming monitor, which features a 28-inch screen size, a 4K resolution, and a maximum refresh rate of up to 60 Hz. These features make this monitor perfect for any gaming setup. ASUS has not announced any pricing for this gaming monitor or any availability information for the TUF Gaming VG289Q1A Gaming monitor.

The TUG Gaming VG289Q1A Gaming monitor offers a 4K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz

The TUF Gaming VG289Q1A Gaming monitor features a resolution of 4K, or 3,840 x 2,160, which offers a large amount of screen space while still creating stunning crisp and detailed visuals. This higher resolution gives users four times the pixels of similar-sized displays, allowing for more desktop space. This display offers support for AMD's FreeSync technology, which reduces screen-tearing and keeps the gameplay incredibly smooth.

This display offers a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz, which is lower than other gaming monitors, but thanks to the 4K resolution and unique design allows this gaming monitor to stand out. This display supports HDR technology, which offers a wider color range and a much better contrast than standard gaming monitors. This monitor's HDR support covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. This monitor features two different HDR modes, an ASUS CINEMA HDR and an ASUS Gaming HDR, which are optimized for different HDR applications.

This monitor features five different in-game enhancements, including Shadow Boost, GamePlus, GameVisuals, Flicker-Free technology, and an Ultra-Low Blue light mode. These different in-game enhancements offer flicker-free technology to reduce eye strain during longer gaming sessions. The Shadow Boost technology can enhance image details in the darker area while brightening scenes without over-exposing the bright areas of an image.

Another in-game enhancement is called Ultra-Low Blue Light technology, and this technology reduces the amount of potentially harmful blue light emitted by the display. This technology has four different filters, which allows the user to customize how this screen looks.

For Connectivity, the TUF Gaming VG289Q1A gaming monitor includes a single DisplayPort and two HDMI 2.0 ports, and an earphone jack. ASUS has yet to announce any pricing for the TUF Gaming VG289Q1A gaming monitor or any information regarding when this gaming monitor will be released.