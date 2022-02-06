BenQ Launches 34-inch & 31.5-inch MOBIUZ Gaming Displays, Also Comes in Dying Light 2 Theme

BenQ has launched their newest MOBIUZ EX3410R & EX3210R displays, a unique 34" and 31.5" display with a substantial 1000R curvature.

BenQ launches new MOBIUZ series displays; one in conjunction with the Dying Light 2 Stay Human theme

BenQ's monitor is definitely not the widest monitor we have covered, but sharing the trend, we are seeing in the computer monitor industry. The new 34-inch MOBIUZ display offers a 21:9 ratio. The display also provides a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and 350 nits of brightness. BenQ offers a lifting base for physical inclusions, the company's in-house 2Wx2 + 5W sound system, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a single DisplayPort 1.4 port.

BenQ also offers an official Dying Light 2 Stay Human variant for their EX3210R 32" display that provides the same 1000R curvature, 16:9 ratio, 2K resolution levels, and 165 Hz refresh rates.





Fish screens sound like an odd terminology, so let's go into the technology a little further. Fish screen monitors allow for several windows to be open simultaneously, increasing workflow and productivity. The ability for more windows to open on a single screen than a dual-screen presents a more significant overall experience that is more ergonomic and less straining.

BenQ's fish screen displays offer vertical alignment (VA) panel technology. This technology allows the LCD panels to utilize vertically aligned liquid crystals perpendicular to the standard substrates, such as the polarized glass. When you add power to the display, the crystals tilt and allow light to pass through to the screen.





VA panel technology is apparent on several fishtail displays on the market. However, the downfall to the picture quality is that smearing has become more common. Smearing is eliminated on VA screens when using Blur-free dynamic image retention technology and MPRT rapid response technology, providing active image response times, deciphering the residual images quickly, and decreasing motion blur. IPS curved displays are not easy to curve due to the screens being much more rigid and thicker, making them much more expensive. IPS panels also tend to leak light as well. However, you receive a larger viewing angle, improved color performance, and exceptional dynamic picture quality.

Vertically aligned fish screens offer higher contrasts, higher and more accurate color reproduction, absolutely no light leakage, and a smaller viewing angle than IPS displays.

BenQ's 34-inch MOBIUZ EX3410R display currently sells for $629.99, while the Dying Light Stay Human-themed EX3210R display has an MSRP of $599.99.