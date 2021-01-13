Hogwarts Legacy Delayed to 2022 in Order to Ensure “The Best Possible Experience”

We’re less than two weeks into the year, but it seems the 2021 delays have already begun. Today Warner Bros. Interactive announced that the Harry-Potter-inspired action-RPG Hogwarts Legacy was being pushed to 2022 in order to ensure “the best possible experience.” You can check out the full announcement, below.

We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all the Wizarding World and gaming fans it paramount to us, so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022.

No word on why the game is being delayed, although COVID-19 almost certainly played a factor. I have a feeling the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 also may have a chilling effect on the industry, with publishers pushing back release windows to make sure big games are properly polished for launch. According to insider Jason Schreier, more delays are on the way…

The first of many, many 2021 game delays to come https://t.co/5kXylDn9AK — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 13, 2021

Haven’t been keeping up with Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s the game’s official description:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Hogwarts Legacy casts its spell on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 in 2022.