Gotham Knights Has Been Delayed to 2022, More Will be Shown in the Coming Months

Yet another major 2021 release date bites the dust! Just minutes ago on Twitter, it was announced that WB Games Montreal’s open-world DC Comics action-adventure game Gotham Knights will be slipping to 2022. Gotham Knights is the second major 2021 game Warner Bros. Interactive has opted to delay in recent months – Hogwarts Legacy was also pushed to 2022 back in January. You can check out the official statement on Gotham Knights’ delay, below.

Gotham Knights will now launch worldwide in 2022. We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months.

Haven’t been keeping up with Gotham Knights? The game takes place in a new universe where Batman is dead, with players taking on open-world co-op missions as Batgirl, Red Hood, Robin, and Nightwing. Here are the game’s key features:

Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes – Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham’s newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight. Action-Packed, Original Story Set in DC’s Batman Universe – With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham’s history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice. Explore and Fight Crime in an Open-World Gotham City – Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos. Unique Character Abilities and Customization – Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa, Nightwing uses his dual Escrima Sticks, Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength, and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff. Team Up in Two-Player, Online Co-Op – Play Gotham Knights solo or team up with a friend and combine strengths to protect Gotham City in two-player, online co-op.

Gotham Knights swings onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime in 2022. Who out there was looking forward to playing Gotham Knights this year? I know there’s some skepticism about the game, but personally, I was excited to clean up Gotham City.