Pick up a Fully Unlocked 64GB iPhone XS for Just $524 and Save BIG

Go Renewed and Grab Yourself a Fully Unlocked iPhone XS with 64GB of Storage for Just $524

Buying an iPhone XS in 2020 still makes a lot of sense. It packs great hardware, excellent battery life, a display that keeps you engaged with your content and so much more. Right now, you can pick one up for yourself for a low price of just $524 if you are looking in the Amazon Renewed section. And yes this phone is completely unlocked.

Renewed smartphones do not ship with their original packaging or accessories but you will get an MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger with your purchase. Since this phone is completely unlocked therefore you can pop in a SIM card of your choice and start using the phone with complete support for 4G LTE. You also get a 90-day guarantee from Amazon and the phone looks and functions like new.

With that out of the way, the iPhone XS features a powerful A12 Bionic chip, a large 5.8-inch Super Retina display that goes from one edge to the other. There's also a great set of cameras built in that can record video in 4K resolution. You also get water-resistance, wireless charging and even fast wired charging. It even runs Apple's latest software update which is nothing but amazing. Everything is topped off with 64GB of storage and the Space Gray color option this phone ships with.

Renewed smartphones tend to sell out fast due to their value. It's best you place your order right now if you want to pick an unlocked iPhone XS for yourself.

