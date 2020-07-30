Latest iPhone 12 Pro Concept is Closest to the Real Deal Based on Leaks

There are high chances Apple will delay the iPhone 12 launch due to supply chain constraints put forward by the ongoing global health crises. However, it's never too early to ask how the iPhone 12 might look like. Based on leaks and rumors, we have a new stunning iPhone 12 Pro concept that shows some of the key aspects of the smartphone.

iPhone 12 Pro Concept Imagines A14 Bionic Chip, LiDAR Scanner, iPad Pro-like Design, More

The concept by MotionFox is not your everyday concept with all the wishlist features jammed in a single place. Instead, this iPhone 12 Pro concept sheds light on all the heavily reported features that are probably going to come with the release. Hence, it can be regarded as the closest to real deal and what we can expect from Apple later this year.

Before we begin, we would like to point out that the iPhone 12 Pro concept video has been put together pretty well, showing all dimensions of the device. The concept details an improved Super Retina XDR display with smaller bezels all around. This increases the screen to body ratio of the device. Other than this, the video mentions 5G capability, an A14 Bionic chipset, LiDAR scanner on the rear that resembles the one on the 2020 iPad Pro, and much more. Take note that the LiDAR scanner will be exclusive to the 'Pro' variant of the iPhone 12.

The new iPhone 12 Pro concept shows an iPad-like design, something that we have previously heard as well. We previously reported that the forthcoming iPhone will feature a boxier look and feel, much like the iPhone 4. The iPhone 12 will feature a radical design shift from what we currently see while including all the additions that users want.

This iPhone concept is pretty close to the real deal and probably the closest to the original based on leaks and rumors. What do you think about the design of the device?