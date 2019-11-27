iPhone 12 Display Size Versions Rumored to Include 5.4-inch, 6.7-inch Models With Thinner OLED Screens

As most of our readers are well aware, Apple is expected to launch a total of three new models in 2020, and they are rumored to arrive with a brand new design, with obvious improvements to the internal specifications. Now, according to information obtained from a foreign media outlet, iPhone 12 display size versions will reportedly include a 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch version and what’s more is that the OLED screens that could be used in these variants will be thinner.

Rumored iPhone 12 Display Sizes Expected to Employ the Same Technology Samsung Used

The report claims that the two more premium models, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is rumored to adopt Samsung’s technology called Y-OCTA. If you are unfamiliar with this term, it allows the touchscreen circuitry to be directly patterned on the OLED panel. This negates the need for a separate layer, leading to a thinner display coupled with lower production costs, meaning higher profits for Apple and fulfilling its ‘sleek’ design language for its biggest money-making machine.

The incorporation of this technology would mean that two iPhone 12 display versions could be a little thinner. Do keep in mind that the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are actually thicker than the 2018 iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but that was done to add bigger batteries, and as you’ve seen from Consumer Reports, the battery life is phenomenal. According to the report, Samsung will supply Y-OCTA displays for the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch versions of the iPhone 12.

As for the slightly more affordable 6.1-inch iPhone 12 display version, it’s reported that traditional film-based dsplays might be provided by both Samsung and LG. While the following isn’t confirmed, Chinese giant BOE is also rumored to provide OLED screens for the 2020 iPhones. We don’t know if the Y-OCTA display technology will bring any efficiency benefits to the tables, or improvements in maximum brightness or color accuracy, but that’s something we’ll find out in the near future.

Furthermore, if you want to know more regarding the iPhone 12, do check out our detailed rumored roundup, which will be updated overtime.

Image Credits: Ben Geskin

Source: ETNews