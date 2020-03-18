Latest Galaxy S20 Software Update Fixes Camera and Autofocus Issues

Day one patches are fairly commonplace with new flagship releases. Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is no exception, and the devices received a software update that brought forth a host of QoL changes and optimizations to the flagships. Now, the three devices are at the receiving end of yet another update that brings forth some minor improvements.

Only Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 phones are receiving the update for now

The latest update for Samsung's Galaxy S20 series bears has build number G98xxXXU1ATCH. The biggest change within this update is a new version of Samsung’s Camera app 10.0.01.98. The software addresses autofocus issues, among other things.

Several reviewers pointed out that the Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera had a hard time locking on to objects in autofocus mode, so that issue will likely be fixed with this update. There are several other issues that Samsung needs to address with the camera software, and we hope that those changes make their way to users via subsequent updates.

There isn't an official changelog for the update yet, as it is not available over the air. For now, the only way to get it is by sideloading it on to your device using ODIN or Samsung Smart Switch. We should see it roll out OTA in the coming days. You can check if it is available over the air by opening the Settings app on your phone, navigating to the Software update menu and tapping the Download and install button.



Snapdragon-powered variants of the Galaxy S20 series will have to wait for a bit before they can receive this build. Considering that most Samsung devices sold worldwide use an Exynos SoC, it comes as no surprise that they're first to receive software updates.