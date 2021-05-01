KONAMI Won’t Be at E3 2021 Due to Timing, Is Working on a Number of Key Projects

KONAMI has issued a statement on Twitter earlier today to inform its many fans that it won't be attending E3 2021. That's purely due to timing, however, and the publisher confirmed its ongoing support for the ESA show. Most interestingly for KONAMI fans, a number of 'key projects' are in the works and will be unveiled later this year.

Due to timing we will not be ready to present at E3 this year. We want to reassure our fans that we are in deep development on a number of key projects, so please stay tuned for some updates in the coming months. While we are not participating this year, we have great respect for the ESA and know that E3 2021 will be a great success. We will continue to support the ESA and wish the best to all participants at this year's show.

The rumor mill about long-dormant KONAMI IPs such as Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid has been going strong lately. Two months ago, a report from VGC surmised that two games based on these franchises had been outsourced, with Silent Hill possibly in development at Bloober Team.

A Metal Gear Solid Remake May Indeed Be Happening, According to Solid Snake’s Voice Actor

Three weeks ago, YouTuber ACG-Gaming confirmed he heard that Metal Gear Solid was indeed 'up for grabs' for another developer to work on. Shortly after that, even Solid Snake voice actor David Hayter hinted that a remake could be happening.

This year, KONAMI is also expected to release PES 2022, fully remade for PC and next-generation consoles with Unreal Engine technology. PES 2021 was essentially a mere content update featuring updated teams and rosters while the developers focused on PES 2022.

In related KONAMI news, the Japanese publisher was one of several big companies (others include SEGA, Hasbro, and BANDAI NAMCO) to receive an undisclosed 'friendly investment' from NEXON.