Menu
Company

Konami Reveals Revivals of Several Their IP from Indie Devs, Including La-Mulana Creator

Nathan Birch
Sep 19, 2022, 01:16 PM EDT
Konami

Konami’s back catalog of beloved IP has been much-discussed recently, what with relentless rumors of revivals of favorites like Silent Hill and Castlevania being the works. Ah, but Konami likes to zig when everyone wants them to zag, so recently at the Tokyo Game Show they remained mum on Silent Hill, but announced remasters of the first two Suikoden games.

Well, now Konami has announced a number of their other franchises are returning courtesy of various indie developers. This is all part of a contest that Konami kicked off back in 2021, which called on indies to submit pitches for various dormant IP. The winner is a Takumi Naramura, developer of the acclaimed retro action-adventures La-Mulana and La-Mulana 2. Narmura will be reviving The Maze of Galious, a somewhat obscure side-scrolling platformer-adventure released back in 1987. Most of the Western world didn’t get to play the game (although it did receive a European release on MSX computers), but it’s well-regarded in Japan and was a direct influence on the La-Mulana games according to Naramura

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Announced for PC and Consoles

“I was watching last year's TGS when this contest was announced, and I thought 'There's no way The Maze of Galious will be on the list.' But there it was! I hurriedly contacted my teammates to find out what we should do. I think most people saw that list and said 'Gradius, that's cool, Goemon, I like that,' so they might be disappointed that Galious was selected.”

In addition to The Maze of Galious, Konami has greenlit the revival of several more of their IP, including Star Soldier, Parodius, and TwinBee.

What are your thoughts? Happy to see some of Konami’s less-celebrated franchises getting a new chance to shine? What old Konami IP would you like to see return? Personally, I’m waiting for a new Sparkster and Sunset Riders.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order