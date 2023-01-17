Metal Gear Solid Series Announcements Will Be Made In The Coming Weeks, Raiden Voice Actor Teases

Following Hideo Kojima and Konami parting ways, and the release of Metal Gear Survive, the Metal Gear Solid series has gone on a long hiatus. According to rumors, however, the series will be making a comeback in the future, and announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Replying to a tweet from a fan, Raiden's voice actor Quinton Flynn teased that things related to the series will be announced in the coming weeks, essentially giving more fuel to the rumors saying that a Metal Gear Solid remake will be announced in the first half of 2023.

Stayed tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks 😉 — Quinton Flynn (@quintonflynn) January 17, 2023

As already mentioned, rumors about a Metal Gear Solid remake have been circulating online for some time. According to these rumors, the announcement will take place before May 2023, and it is likely to come between February and March, which would fall in line with the coming weeks mentioned by Quinton Flynn. PlayStation 5 third-party announcements are also rumored to be coming soon, so everything does seem to line up nicely.

The latest main entry in the series is Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, the game is one of the best stealth games ever released, even in its clearly incomplete state.

Nine years after the events of MGSV: GROUND ZEROES and the fall of Mother Base, Snake a.k.a. Big Boss, awakens from a nine year coma. The year is 1984. The Cold War serves as the backdrop as nuclear weapons continue to shape a global crisis. Driven by revenge, Snake establishes a new private army and returns to the battlefield in pursuit of the shadow group, XOF.